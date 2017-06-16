Macon County Meth Bust

Five people arrested Wednesday night by Macon deputies during two separated incidences. Two male suspects from Atlanta and a Franklin resident were arrested at a local gas station as deputies responded to an altercation. A deputy saw the suspect vehicle stopped at a gas station and approached the suspects. After a search all three were arrested and charged with Trafficking in Heroin. All three suspects had bonds set at $500,000 by Magistrate Brogden.

Then Thursday Morning at approximately 4:30am a deputy making a routine traffic stop arrested two other individuals traveling from the Murphy area into Macon County. During the traffic stop and following a subsequent search deputies found approximately 28 grams of Methamphetamine and a set of digital scales. Bond for both suspects was set at $20,000 by Magistrate Stamey.

Sheriff Robert Holland said “These arrests are just another example as to the dedication and hard work of those who protect and serve our community. While most slept last night there were many who were out doing exactly what we expect of them… patrolling our community trying to keep us safe and doing their part to lock up those who bounce in and out of our community only to spread the poison that we see destroying so many lives daily.”