WCU Baseball Players Selected in MLB Draft

Western Carolina junior infielder Brett Pope was selected in the 22nd round by the Pittsburgh Pirates during Wednesday’s final round of the 2017 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. Pope was one of two Catamounts drafted, joining senior LHP Bryan Sammons who was taken on the second day in the eighth round by the Minnesota Twins.

With two selections, this year marked the 16th time since 1977 that Western Carolina had multiple players selected within the same MLB First-Year Player Draft.