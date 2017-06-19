Commissioners Hear Update on Community Building Updates

At last week’s regular meeting of the Macon County Board of Commissioners, Macon County Planner Jack Morgan and Tom Ritter of Ritter Architecture, gave commissioners an update on the renovations of the Robert C. Carpenter Building. Over the last several months, the community building has been closed while the county makes repairs and upgrades to the recreation facility. Subcontractors as well as county maintenance employees have been working on the major renovation which includes upgrades from top to bottom throughout the entire building.

All renovations to the inside of the building are expected to be completed by July; however, the exterior work is not expected to be completed until August. Weather has delayed landscaping which needs to be completed before the repaving of the parking lot is complete. In addition, the extension on the front of the building has been completed; however, weather has also caused delays in the stucco work and painting of the extension.

Renovations to the gymnasium are completed and include new windows, a new wood floor, improved lighting and heating, new basketball goals, curtain court divider and crash mates behind the basketball goals.

“The gym is beautiful,” Morgan told commissioners. “We’re going to be the envy of most everyone in western North Carolina with that gymnasium. It took a lot of time, energy and resources, but I think you will find, it will be well worth it.”

The renovation project includes a complete facelift of the building with improvements outside and in every room inside. General project renovations include a new roof and sidewalks. Permanent benches for patrons waiting have been installed at the front entrance.

The renovations include updating the building to be ADA complaint with the current standards and regulations including new handicapped parking spaces and access aisle. New push button handicapped door operators at the main building entrance and at the entrance to the multipurpose room have been installed to make the building more user friendly.

Room specific improvements include new flooring, new lighting and interior paint. New cabinets and countertops have been installed in the rooms in the multipurpose and craft rooms. The restrooms have been completely demolished and renovated with new fixtures, flooring, equipment and furnishings.

The project is being completed under the direction of Roland who is overseeing the project for the county with Ritter providing the architectural and engineering services for the renovation. Macon County Recreation Director Seth Adams and Morgan are helping to oversee the completion of the project which is being completed with several subcontractors and county maintenance employees. Three local companies from Franklin were awarded bids including Arrowood Construction, Inc., Jimbo’s Plumbing, Inc. and Bumgarner Electric Company, Inc. Southeastern Building Services of Avalon, Inc. based out of Martin, Georgia completed the gymnasium floor.