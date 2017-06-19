Franklin Chamber to Hold Official Ribbon Cutting Tuesday

The Franklin Chamber of Commerce is preparing to showcase their new building with a ribbon cutting.

Cindy Cavender, the Special Events and Marketing Director for the Chamber says that with the new building being just off the 441 bypass in Franklin, it is in a prime location in the old Simple Elegance building.

Cavender says that they are getting ready for a big ribbon cutting event on Tuesday, “11 am will be our ribbon cutting, and the event will go until 2 pm. We’ll also have light refreshments. We just want our community to come out and see our new building. We’ll be giving tours of everything that’s in this new 8,000 sq. ft. location. We’ve got several unique things in this building.”

One thing that Cavender is particularly proud of is the new attraction walkthrough at the new location, “That has been a huge hit for the visitors. The attractions walkthrough is a unique feature in the building. It’s where visitors can walk through and see what there is to do in town. We’ve had several people already tell us, ‘I didn’t have any idea there was so much to do in Franklin’ they then plan to come back and stay even longer.”

According to Cavender, the new location for the chamber is not only great for visitors to Franklin, but it’s a great asset to the whole community, “It’s good for the whole town. It just makes folks look at our area differently, in such a more positive way. We are able to showcase so many more area businesses and have a nicer representation of Franklin and our area.”