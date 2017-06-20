Dillsboro Arts and Crafts Show Draws Big Crowd

Wonderful blue skies, great entertainment and over 60 artisans brought out more than 3,000 people to Front Street Arts & Crafts Show this past weekend in Dillsboro.

The first of three 2017 festivals produced by the Dillsboro Merchants Association, Front Street Arts & Crafts Show filled not only Front Street, but also Church Street as well, increasing vendor participation; thereby providing a much larger selection of arts and crafts. Dillsboro Merchants also reported an upturn in business during the festival.

The second 2017 Dillsboro festival, Summer Arts & Crafts Market, is scheduled for August 19th, with vendor booths booked to capacity.