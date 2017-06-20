Taste of Scotland Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Celebrating the heritage of the area, several thousands gathered downtown this past weekend to enjoy the 20th annual Taste of Scotland & Celtic Festival. Traditionally held each year during Father’s Day weekend, the festival celebrates the area’s Scottish heritage with fun, games, food, music and much more.

“The event is held each year to give people in Macon County a chance to learn more about their Scottish heritage,” said Doug Morton, event chairman. “Eighty percent of residents have Scottish heritage. We actually have more Scots here than in Scotland as they migrate here to the mountains because that is what they are used to.”

The weekend’s festivities began on Thursday night with the traditional clan dinner in the First Presbyterian Church Tartan Hall. Those attending the traditional gathering were entertained by the Celtic band the Jacobites by Name.

The Scottish celebration continued Friday night with a Ceilidh, or traditional Scottish party, held in the parking lot of The Rathskeller Coffee Haus & Pub. The evening featured a traditional Scottish menu and Celtic music by the Atlanta based band The Bordercollies Band.

The festival’s main event held on Saturday began with an early morning 1K and 5K Braveheart Race followed by the opening ceremony featuring the Juniper Trio held at the gazebo stage. Madison Shook was crowned the 2017 Little Miss Tartan during the opening ceremony. This year’s festival Honored Clan was Clan Ramsey.

Festival goers lined the sidewalks of Main Street to watch the annual parade featuring Scottish clans from A to Z, the honor guard, local Boy and Girl Scouts, bag pipers, dogs and a mounted posse. The parade featured two bagpipe bands the Highlands Pipe & Drums and John Mohr Mackintosh Pipes & Drums.

All day Saturday, downtown was alive with Scottish fun and games offering something for everyone of all ages. The day featured continuous entertainment with performances by traditional Celtic bands Raven and Red, Bordercollies Band, Jacobites by Name and the bagpipe bands. Demonstrations included Cherokee dancers and sheep herding as well as traditional games featuring the Highland and Cherokee athletes.

Festival goers had the opportunity to enjoy the variety of vendors and exhibitors featuring authentic Scottish food and crafts. Vendors traveled from as far away as New York and Florida to participate in this year’s event. In addition, several exhibitors were set up including clan tents, children’s activities, games and demonstrations.

This year’s lectures included John Miles speaking on the Scottish immigration to North America and the Highland Regiments Service to North America as well and Warren Riley speaking on the Scottish Flute.

The annual festival is made possible from the support from many sponsors including several local businesses. The festival received funding from the Franklin Tourism Development Commission and Tourism Development Authority for advertising expenses as well as a grant from the Arts Council.