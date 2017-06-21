Jackson County Plans for Eclipse, Franklin’s Hotels Rapidly Filling Up

With Wednesday being the first official day of summer, planning for the major event of the summer, the Solar Eclipse continues all over western North Carolina. The eclipse will be taking place in the afternoon of Monday, August 21st.

With the upcoming eclipse, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce has announced that they have eclipse glasses for sale for $3 each, with the proceeds from the sales going to the summer concert series, Concerts on the Creek.

To find out more about all of the eclipse events that are scheduled in Jackson County, you can go to discoverjacksonnc.com.

In Franklin, an eclipse block party will be taking place that afternoon, according to Franklin Mayor Bob Scott, “We’ll have telescope viewing, a post eclipse concert and lots of giveaways. All of this will be going on in downtown, and there will also be lots of events going on in the National Forests as well.”

Hotels and Motels are filling up, or are completely sold out all over Macon, and Jackson Counties, and Mayor Scott says that he’s excited about the influx of people viewing the eclipse, “I’m not particularly worried, we handle large crowds for the peak of leaf season, July the 4th, and all of those things. I do think we’ll see a huge increase in the number of people, but I think it will all be fun and work out well.”