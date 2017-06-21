Public Health Releases Agenda for June Meeting

Next week, the Macon County Board of Health will be holding their regular meeting for the month of June.

On the agenda, are several different items, including an update on the Fiscal Year 18 budget for the board.

Under the new business section of the agenda, are three different items, including; the fee plan for the Health Department, the billing guide that the department will be using, and an update to the board on the Public Health Law.

The meeting is scheduled to take place in meeting rooms A&B of the Human Services Building at 6:15 next Tuesday.