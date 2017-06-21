Swain County DSS Fundraiser to Help Foster Children Enjoy Christmas Starts Thursday

Thursday and Friday, Christmas in June will be taking place in Bryson City. The event is a fundraiser to help ensure that children in foster care get to enjoy Christmas.

Smokey Mountain Ride In is the sponsor of the event, according to Carol Maennle, with the Department of Social Services in Swain County, “A group of motorcyclists from all over the US have come to Swain County during this week, to do a ride through the mountains, and whenever they get together, they want to have an opportunity to give back to the community, so they chose the Swain County Foster Care Program.”

The fundraiser is a 2 night event, with food, raffles and other entertainment taking place, “We are having the event at Morgan Pavilion on Mitchell Street in Bryson City. We’ll have hot dogs and hamburgers, a raffle, and a live band. Friday night, we’ll go to the Swain County Rec Park and we’ll have a fry bread dinner.”

The food will be by donation, with the plates being $10 each, and all of the proceeds will be going to help children in foster care get basic necessities, as well as a toy, for Christmas, “We have around 75 children in foster care, so we have to raise as much money as we can, and we have to start that now so that we can spend $100 on them at Christmas time. It’s to buy the children the things that they need, like clothes, shoes, coats and some toys of their choice just to make their Christmas a little bit better, because they are away from their families at Christmas time.”