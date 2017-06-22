Macon County Sheriff’s Office Makes Heroin Bust

From the Macon County Sheriff’s Office: “Wednesday evening MCSO Narcotic Officers arrested two suspects following an investigation into suspicious activity. Narcotic Officers conducting surveillance witnessed what was later confirmed by the suspects the hand to hand sale and delivery of heroin in a parking lot of a local grocery store in Franklin.

Officers were also able to confirm from the suspects that additional sales of heroin were conducted earlier in the parking lot of a local restaurant. Stacie Chennault and Dustin Daves both were charged with multiple drug related offenses.

Sheriff Holland states, “Once again a quick trip to Atlanta where this heroin was originally purchased allowed these two individuals an opportunity to come back home and take an active role in destroying lives and more families. Today greed and probably addiction has caught up with them thanks to the efforts of our dedicated officers. If you want to be drug dealers we will do our part to treat you as such.”

Chennault was given a $400,000 bond and Daves received a $250,000 bond. Both suspects remain in the Macon County Detention Center. This investigation as well as others are ongoing.”