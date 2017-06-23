Macon County Agencies Can Apply for Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Funds

From Macon County DSS: “Macon County has been selected to receive $15,979 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county from the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA.

A Local Board will determine how the funds awarded to Macon County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government,

2) be eligible to receive Federal funds,

3) have an accounting system,

4) practice nondiscrimination,

5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and

6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Macon County Emergency Food and Shelter Board has distributed these awarded funds previously to Carenet, New Beginnings and REACH of Macon County. These agencies were responsible for providing (number) meals and (number) nights of lodging in the year they were awarded the grant.

Public or private agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds can pick up an application at Macon County Dept. of Social Services. The deadline for applications to be received at Macon County Department of Social Services is 5:00 pm on July 14, 2017. “