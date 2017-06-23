MCSO Citizens Academy Holds Graduation for Fourth Class

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) recently held its graduation for the fourth class of the department’s Citizens Academy. The MCSO Citizens Academy is a program started four years ago by the sheriff’s department with the goal of building stronger community relations and to give the community information about the efforts of local law enforcement. Under the direction of Lieutenant Charles Moody and through presentations from each department within the sheriff’s office, citizens were given the opportunity to gain a better understanding of the day to day operations of the sheriff’s department. The program is offered as a free service to the public made possible through donations to the program as well as the volunteer efforts of the department.

Following a dinner at Fat Buddies, Chief Assistant District Attorney Eric Bellas was the featured guest speaker. Serving as a part of the state’s 30th Prosecutorial District representing Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Jackson, Macon and Swain Counties, Bellas praised Macon County. He likened law enforcement to the cords of three strands bible verse which states a cord of three strands is not easily broken, one may fall, but two can stand, but a cord of three strands is not easily broken.

“That is really what we have in Macon County, we have a cord of three strands when it comes to law enforcement,” said Bellas. “We have a district made up of the seven most western counties in North Carolina, geographically it is the largest in the entire state. Among these counties, Macon County is one of the very best when it comes to the way the county operates and the relationship we have. Our cord of three strands in this county are the MCSO, the District Attorney’s office and the community of Macon County. When we all work together, we can really produce a safe county, a wonderful place to live.”

For ten weeks, participants in the Citizens Academy gathered each week at the annex office of the Sheriff’s Department. Over the course of the class, participants took part in presentations from members of MCSO departments ranging from tactical SWAT, K9s, narcotics, juvenile and criminal investigations, detention, community patrols and DUI and various other aspects of the sheriff’s office. Citizens were given the chance to participate in hands on activities such as wearing tactical gear, fingerprinting and shooting firearms. In addition to the classes at the annex office, participants also took field trips to the jail and gun range.

“The MCSO Citizens Academy was a great experience for a member of the community to get to know the sheriff’s office,” said Gary Forehand, recent graduate of the Citizens Academy. “We got to meet officers, deputies and staff and learn about all the many things they do. Over the 10 weeks, we learned about each of all the parts that together make up the whole. It was a pleasure to learn what goes on behind the scenes of law enforcement. It’s so much more; the term law enforcement doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of what they are involved in and what they do for our community and to have our eyes open to see that was just wonderful.”

Transparency within the Sheriff’s Office has always been a priority for Sheriff Holland, which led him to launch the first Citizen’s Academy in 2013. In addition to informing the public, the Citizens Academy gives members of the Sheriff’s Department an opportunity to meet members of the community and build public relations. One of the goals of the program is to build partnerships within the community. According to Sheriff Robby Holland these partnerships are important to the success of the sheriff’s office especially as the public often acts as the eyes and ears for the sheriff’s department.

“The academy is always a great opportunity for citizens to come in and see from the inside what our agency does and has to offer and see where their tax dollars are being spent,” said Holland. “The public acts as the eyes and ears of our agency and any time we can build partnerships within the community, it’s always a benefit to not only this agency, but to the county as a whole.”

Since its inception, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy has graduated three classes of individuals who have completed the course, gaining insight into the county’s law enforcement agency. With around forty alumni of the Citizens Academy, the sheriff’s office is in the process of establishing an alumni organization to help support future Citizens Academy and to partner with the local department in community events.

Macon County’s Citizens Academy is modeled after the successful community program of Gaston County, which has been sponsoring a Citizens Academy for the last 20 years, and the local academy has used that program as a guide in putting the local program together.