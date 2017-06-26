Franklin’s 4th of July Plans Announced

With Independence Day coming next week, The Franklin Chamber of Commerce has released the plans for this year’s celebrations.

This year, the day’s festivities will start with a parade on Main Street at 10 in the morning. There will also be a most patriotic pet contest at 11 at the gazebo, with free kids games and more taking place at the same time.

From there, the party moves over to Veterans Memorial Park with the annual cornhole tournament starting at 3 pm with registration at 1:30. The bullseye drop will be taking place at 9:15, and the balls can be purchased at the Chamber’s tent.

During the evening, there will also be plenty of music and food, wrapping up with the presentation of the colors and the huge fireworks display starting at around 9:30.

This year, with the construction of the new Ingle’s going on, there will be no parking on Wide Horizon Drive, so there will be two shuttles running continuously leaving from the High School parking lot to the park starting at 5. After the fireworks celebration, there will be 4 buses running from the park back to the high school parking lot.