Seminar on How to Photograph Eclipse Coming to SCC

With a little under two months to go before the solar eclipse, Southwestern Community College is gearing up for the once-in-a-lifetime event by hosting a presentation by photographer Johnny Horne at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, at Myers Auditorium on SCC ‘s Jackson Campus.

This presentation will be a how-to on photographing the solar eclipse, which will occur on Aug. 21.

“We are very excited to have Johnny Horne give this presentation,” said Lynda Parlett, SCC ’s executive director of institutional development. “This a great opportunity to learn about capturing a photograph of the solar eclipse to share with future generations.”

The session will also include information for budding and amateur photographers who wish to take pictures of planets, stars and astronomical events.