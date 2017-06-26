Vegas on the Greenway Poker Run Scheduled for Saturday

Angel Medical Center will host the Vegas on the Greenway Poker Run/Walk 5K & Blackjack 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, July 1, at the Tassee Shelter. Event day registration starts at 8:30 am. The Blackjack 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk will begin at 9 am. The Poker Run/Walk 5K starts at 9:30 am.

A Poker Run is not a timed run. There will be several stops along the event route. At each stop you receive a playing card and at the end of the “race,” the best hand will win the top prize, a $200 gift certificate to Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

All participants must be 18 years of age or older. Proceeds from Vegas on the Greenway will benefit REACH of Macon County and supports AMC’s Community Needs Assessment initiative to eradicate domestic violence in Macon County.