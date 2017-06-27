Macon County Board of Education Releases June Meeting Agenda

Tuesday evening, the Macon County Board of Education will be holding their regular meeting for the month of June.

The first item on the agenda will be a closed session by the board.

Following the closed session, the board will then be discussing several different items, including the policies in the handbooks for the upcoming school year for Iotla Valley Elementary, Macon Early College, and Mountain View Intermediate Schools.

Also on the agenda is a discussion on Bus Route Revisions. The meeting will be taking place at the Macon County School Administrative Offices in Franklin at 6 pm.