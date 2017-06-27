Swain County 4H Students Start Learning Garden at SCC

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. That motto has been adopted by the Swain County 4-H students who have started a learning garden at Southwestern Community College’s Swain Center.

“This learning garden is a way for our 4-H kids to get excited about watching things grow,” said Jenny Hill, NC State extension agent, 4-H youth development at SCC’s Swain Center. “If it doesn’t get very big or if it doesn’t grow, we want the kids to know it is okay, we will try again in a different spot or just learn from it and try a different plant.”

The 4-H students, who range in age from kindergarten to fifth grade, have all pitched in and learned about the different types of plants and how to collect soil samples.

These students were able to see their garden start as tiny seedlings and grow into green, leafy plants that are located right in front of the Swain Center for everyone who visits the campus to admire.

Hill also plans to have the 4-H students grow a fall garden with the focus being on replenished soil.

The wire sculpture that sits in the middle of the garden has also generated some buzz around campus.

SCC art student Jasmine Spencer of Bryson City made a wire bumblebee sculpture for the garden as one of her class projects during the spring semester.

“This was definitely one of the more interesting projects that I have worked on and I loved it,” said Spencer. “I had not had an opportunity to work with metal before and my instructor Brian Kane really helped me when I was drawing the shape out in chalk on the ground and bending the wires. This is why I want to be an artist, so people can enjoy my artwork.”

This project has given the Swain Center the opportunity to combine agriculture and arts.

The NC State Extension helps create prosperity for North Carolina through programs and partnerships focused on agriculture and food, health and nutrition, and 4-H youth development.