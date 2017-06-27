Veteran’s Service Group Coming to Cullowhee to Help Renovate Ranch for Veterans with PTSD

This weekend in Cullowhee, a veteran’s service organization will be in town to help renovate a treatment center for veterans who suffer from PTSD.

Margo Capparelli, the founder of the Equinox Ranch, says that when the ranch is operational, it will be a major help to veterans, “It will be a program that’s longer term and more intensive than anything that’s out there for combat veterans. In totality, it’s a year-long program, where veterans will come and do 2 week stays at the ranch. There will be a variety of verbal and non-verbal therapies, group therapies, as well as music and art, and the beauty of nature, with our beautiful spot on the Tuckasegee River.”

According to Capparelli, many veterans suffer in silence with PTSD, by suppressing it, “Often times, you don’t know. Even if you know a veteran, you might not know how much they suffer, because they’re trying so hard not to let it show. The types of therapies, and they type of environment that we’re trying to offer is a place where people can talk about what happened at war, during their combat experiences. I’ve seen, and I know that that’s the way that people can heal.”

Team Rubicon, a national veteran’s service organization will be coming in this weekend to help with the demolition phase of the project. Capparelli says that Team Rubicon is always willing to lend a helping hand, “They were started when there was the earthquake in Haiti and all these veterans formed a group to go and respond. Now, they respond to emergencies all over the world, and they were in this area when there were forest fires last year, they do all kinds of things to help people when there’s emergencies. They also help veterans adapt their houses and things like that, we’re so lucky to have them coming out to do the demolition phase of the ranch.”

If you would like to volunteer with Team Rubicon on the Equinox Ranch project, you can do so by contacting Katharine Burton at katherine.burton@teamrubiconusa.org.

To find out more about Equinox Ranch or make a donation, you can go to equinoxranch.org.