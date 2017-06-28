Franklin to Host Open House for Forest Plan Revisions

From the NC Forest Service: “The Nantahala Ranger District will be conducting an open house on July 11 at Tartan Hall in Franklin from 6-8 PM.

The public may drop in at any time during these hours to learn about the Forest Plan Revision Process on the Nantahala Ranger District, and to informally ask questions on any other local National Forest management issues.

There will be a 15-minute presentation, repeated as necessary, covering current district activities, as well as a brief overview of Geographic Areas before proceeding to one on one discussions.

Subjects included in the current Forest Plan include Geographic Areas, Special Interest Areas, and a starting point for Interface, Matrix, and Back Country Management Areas. Those attending will find it helpful to review the current Forest Plan Revision website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/nfsnc/nprevision.”