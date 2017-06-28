Sylva Gets Accredited from National Main Street Center

Sylva has been named one of 39 North Carolina towns receiving national main street recognition for 2017.

According to a release by the North Carolina Department of Commerce, Each year, the National Main Street Center and its partners announce the list of accredited Main Street programs, which have demonstrated best practices in community revitalization through the Main Street Four Point Approach.

“Strong, thriving main streets are a key in ensuring strong communities, especially in rural parts of the state,” said Anthony M. Copeland, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Commerce. “We’re proud that our Main Street communities have been recognized on a national level for their achievements. These local programs assist communities in bringing jobs and businesses to their downtowns, which helps overall communities enjoy a healthier, more robust economy.”