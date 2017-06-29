County Unemployment Numbers Released for May

The North Carolina Department of Commerce has released the county unemployment numbers for May.

Overall, the unemployment rates for counties stayed relatively stable. In Macon County, the rate for May was at 4.4%, which was a .1% drop from 4.5% in April. Compared to last year, the unemployment rate in Macon County has dropped .4% compared to May of 2016.

In Jackson County, the unemployment rate actually increased by .1%, as it stood at 4.5% in May, compared to 4.4% in April. Over the year, the rate dropped .6% compared to 5.1% in May of 2016.

For Swain County, a much more significant drop was reflected in the numbers. The unemployment rate for May stood at 4.4%, a .3% drop for 4.7% in April. Over the year, the unemployment rate in Swain County has fallen 1.1% from 5.5% in May of 2016.

In terms of rankings, Swain County is now at 43rd out of 100 counties, Macon is at 51st, and Jackson is at 53rd.