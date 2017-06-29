Macon School Board Looking at Revisions to Bus Route

At this week’s regular meeting of the Macon County Board of Education, Todd Gibbs, Director of Secondary Curriculum, also responsible for transportation for the school system, reported to the school board that revisions to the school system’s bus route are being considered for the upcoming school year. Gibbs told the board this week he has been working on making changes to the bus route since last October and any changes made would be to better serve Macon County students by updating the school bus route which has stayed the same for many years despite the many changes that have occurred in the school system.

“Our bus system, at least in the Franklin area, has remained very similar over decades,” said Gibbs. “If you look in the last 15 to 20 years, our school system has changed dramatically. Although the schools have changed, the bus system has not changed and that has created problems, affected instruction, students’ time and created potential liabilities.”

Among the changes Gibbs referred to that have had a significant effect on the bus system were the closing of Cowee School, Union School as an elementary school, the consolidation of Cowee and Iotla, and the construction of Mountain View Intermediate.

According to Gibbs, three of the Franklin area elementary schools are running early bus shuttles running buses as early as 2:35 p.m. With these early bus shuttles, up to 100 kids are leaving school early and at that time instructional time stops because classrooms are losing one to two thirds of their students. Figuring out a way to do away with early shuttles to increase instructional time for elementary schools would be one goal the school system would hope to accomplish with revisions to the bus routes.

Another significant problem the school system is facing with the current bus route is that some buses with intermediate and middle school students travel to elementary school and sit on the elementary school campus for 15 to 20 minutes on the bus before continuing the route. As they are older, the students have to sit on the bus to keep from disrupting instruction time and to allow elementary schools to close their day in an orderly manner. While these buses are sitting at the elementary schools, bus drivers can’t idle the buses, so there is no heat or air on the buses. In addition, Gibbs stated kids sitting on a bus for any length of time creates a multitude of problems including heating and air but also behavior.

Another change that Gibbs stated the general public would appreciate would be to come up with a bus system that separates older and younger kids. The school system currently has one bus route serving all grades levels of students with elementary students riding buses with intermediate, middle and high school students.

One problem with the school system revising the bus route to separate older and younger students is the route will have to spread out the coverage area in each bus route. This revision would result in very long, up to three-hour bus routes with morning pick up times before 6 a.m. and afternoon returns as late as 5:30 to 6:00 p.m. Gibbs did not think early morning and late afternoons schedules would be a viable option for students and parents. A possible solution that is being considered is shuttling and changing in church parking lots on the far reaches of the county such as Jones Creek, Goshen, Buck Creek and Walnut Creek.

“The bus system is a 3-D puzzle with different schools, age levels, areas, release times and start times of the schools, said Gibbs. “It is a very complex system, when you change one thing it will domino and change many other things. We have run into a myriad of problems, but we are going to try to tackle and solve the most glaring, the highest priority problems.”

“With any changes we may make, we will not know the impact until we run the route,” said Dr. Chris Baldwin, Superintendent of Macon County Schools. “We will have to run routes to see if the changes will work, and we may have to tweak or even abandon the new route if it is not in best interest of students. The bottom line is we are trying to make it better for our kids.”