Whitewater Falls to Reopen Friday

The Whitewater Falls viewing area and staircase is expected to reopen to the public Friday, June 30 at noon, after being closed since November 2016.

During the fall 2016 fire, the staircase and access facility to the observation deck were destroyed.

Williams Brothers Construction in Andrews was awarded a contract for $85,000 to rebuild this infrastructure. Contractors and district staff will continue working over the next three weeks on sections of the trail and trail bridge over Whitewater River.