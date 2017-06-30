Franklin Town Council to Hold Public Hearing on Ordinance for Sexually Oriented Businesses on Monday

The Town of Franklin Town Council is preparing for their regular July meeting, scheduled for Monday evening.

On the agenda is a public hearing for an amendment to the Sexually Oriented Business Ordinance.

There is an ordinance already in place regulating these types of businesses, and the town planning board recommends that these businesses cannot be within a 500 ft radius of a residence, as opposed to the 250 ft radius that was originally proposed in the change.

Currently, no sexually oriented business is trying to set up shop in Franklin, according to officials.

Following the public hearing, which is set for 7:05, board action on the ordinance is scheduled. Also on the agenda is a consideration on a clean energy resolution, and applications to the coming fiscal year’s non-profit funding pool.

The meeting will be getting underway at 7 in the Town Hall Board room.