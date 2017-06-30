Two Arrested by MCSO Facing Drug Trafficking Charges

Two people are behind bars, facing charges of trafficking Methamphetamine and Heroin after Thursday arrests by deputies with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a statement, “Macon County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit received a source of information earlier in the day about possible drug activity. The source included information about suspects possibly bringing drugs back to WNC after a quick trip to the Atlanta Ga. area. Macon deputies located a vehicle on US 441 at approximately 11:50 pm last night and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle which was occupied by four individuals. One suspect was found to be in possession of multiple baggies and prescription pills. After a search of the vehicle two bags of trash were located in the trunk of the vehicle.

While searching the two bags of trash, deputies located 15.2 grams of methamphetamine and 16.0 grams of heroin wrapped in paper towels and duct tape. Investigators believe that this concealment was done in an effort to disguise the presence and odor of the drugs and to discourage any officer from conducting a search of what most people would think is just typical household garbage.

Also located in the vehicle were multiple plastic baggies, set of digital scales and a metal spoon. Bobby Cucumber and Aaron Alexander both of Jackson County were charged with multiple drug related charges and both had bonds set by Magistrate Justin Stamey at $400,000 each. Both suspects remain in custody at the Macon County Detention Center.”