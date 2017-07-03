Lions Club Preps for Annual 4th of July BBQ Sale for Scholarships

Tomorrow, during the 4th of July celebrations in Franklin, the Lions Club will be on hand once again, having the annual Lions Club BBQ.

The sales of the BBQ chicken will go the Lion’s Club Scholarship program in Macon County, according to Bill Marden with the Lion’s Club, “It’s a very successful project that we have. It’s a lot of hard work for the Lions for a few days, but to help children in the county with their education is a very important thing. That’s just part of what we do. Most of the money we raise throughout the year stays in the county. Very little goes out of the county.”

Marden says that without the community’s help, the event would not have lasted as long as it has, “Make sure to come by on July 4th to help us with our scholarship. You, as the community, are the ones that make this successful.”

The BBQ plates are a $10 donation, and it comes with ½ a chicken, slaw, baked beans, cake, and a drink.