Macon County Schools Looking to Combat Bus Driver Shortage

The Macon County School System is still facing a school bus driver shortage currently with five vacancies for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year. The shortage of school bus drivers in Macon County is a problem locally but also with most school systems across the state.

One possible solution to the school bus driver shortage is to pay bus drivers more as well as provide benefits to all drivers. Bus driver pay is state-provided money, and the Macon County School System does not have control over the flow of money from the state to the local school system for bus drivers.

Paying a flat rate to all drivers is something that other states have done with their bus system and drivers. Splitting the bus system between secondary schools and elementary school is another idea that could possibly alleviate the bus driver shortage.

Recognizing the bus driver shortage throughout the state’s school systems, the state, in the most recent budget approved, will be instituting a study on school busing in North Carolina which will include studying pay retention, benefits, routes, buses and other bus related issues.

Locally to address the bus driver shortage, the school system will be offering classroom training in the Macon County School System Board of Education room at the central office on Old Murphy Road on July 25, 26 and 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The class is taught by a person who is an employee of the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV), Bus Safety Division. There is no cost to the individual for any of these training, or screenings.

To become a bus driver in Macon County, or any other North Carolina county for that matter, drivers must complete the three-day training session. After the three days of class, 14 days must lapse before someone then can take the three days of on-the-road training. In between these three days, the person must pass a drug screening that is required to become a school bus driver.

If the person is planning on working for a school system as a driver, they must also submit to a background check performed by the school system that the person is interested in working in. The person must then go to the NCDMV license examiner office to obtain their commercial driver’s license. The fees for that license and the endorsements are reimbursable, but only after the person has given the county time as a bus driver.

If someone is interested in becoming a bus driver, they can call the Macon County Schools at 524-3314 and have their name put on the list for a classroom training three-day session. Once on the class roster the NCDMV trainer will run interested drivers’ North Carolina license numbers to make sure the license is clear and one is eligible to legally drive a yellow school bus.

This is one of the few classes that will be offered in Franklin throughout the year because the NCDMV trainer is assigned to do the same thing in Macon, Clay, Cherokee, Graham, and Swain counties.