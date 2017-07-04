Franklin Chamber Encourages Use of Shuttles for Fireworks Celebration

Today in Franklin is the Annual 4th of July celebration, with fireworks taking place late this evening.

Parking this year will be a little different, because of the construction of the new Ingles on 441, across from Veterans Memorial park in Franklin. Diane Baldwin, Administrative Assistant with the Franklin Chamber of Commerce says that they are going to try and help alleviate some of the parking issues, however, “We will run our typical shuttles starting at 5 pm from the Franklin High School. We have also gotten approval, that if that parking lot fills up, we can start parking at the old Walmart at Holly Springs plaza, and the bus drivers know that. So, we will also have an additional place for people to catch those shuttle buses.”

Cindy Cavender, Special Events Coordinator and Marketing Director of the Franklin Chamber says that even though this year, the parking may be more difficult, it’s worth it to see the whole show, “You can’t see all of the fireworks outside of the park. While it is a little bit of a traffic task to get into the park, it’s worth it because the first 10 minutes of the show is a ground show, and you don’t see it outside of the park. A lot of folks, after the show is over the lights come back on and they just sit there for a few minutes. If you just hang out for a little while in the park, after the fireworks, you can easily get out. It’s worth the work to get in, to be able to see the entire show.”

The annual fireworks show will begin after sun down Tuesday evening.