Municipal Elections Filing Period Begins Friday

Municipal elections will be going on in Macon County coming in November, and the filing period for those elections starts later this week, according to the Macon County Board of Elections:

FILING PERIOD: Beginning Friday, July 7, 2017 at 12 Noon – Ending Friday, July 21, 2017 at 12 Noon

Town of Franklin -mayor & 3 COUNCIL MEMBERS, town of Highlands – mayor & 2 Commissioners

FILING FOR THE FOLLOWING CONTESTS TAKES PLACE AT THE MACON COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

TOWN OF FRANKLIN MAYOR Filing Fee: $72.00

Term expires for BOB SCOTT

Two-year term

TOWN OF FRANKLIN COUNCIL MEMBER

Term expires for BARBARA MCRAE Filing Fee: $36.00

Four-year term

TOWN OF FRANKLIN COUNCIL MEMBER

Term expires for BILLY MASHBURN Filing Fee: $36.00

Four-year term

TOWN OF FRANKLIN COUNCIL MEMBER

Term expires for PATTI ABEL Filing Fee: $36.00

Four-year term

TOWN OF HIGHLANDS MAYOR Filing Fee: $10.00

Term expires for PATRICK TAYLOR

Four-year term

TOWN OF HIGHLANDS COMMISSIONER Filing Fee: $5.00

Term expires for AMY E. PATTERSON

Four-year term

TOWN OF HIGHLANDS COMMISSIONER

Term expires for DONNIE CALLOWAY Filing Fee: $5.00

Four-year term