Macon County Schools Names Principal, Teacher, Support Person of the Year

From Macon County Schools: “Macon County Schools is pleased to announce the following individuals that will be representing our district for the 2017-2018 school year:

Principal of the Year- Mr. Barry Woody, Principal, Franklin High School

Teacher of the Year- Ms. Jenny Collins, Agriculture Teacher, Franklin High School

Support Person of the Year- Ms. Theresa Welch, Receptionist, Macon Middle School

Congratulations to each of you! We appreciate all that you do!

We would also like to congratulate each Teacher of the Year as well as each Support Person of the Year that is listed below. We appreciate each and every one of you!

Teacher of the Year

Union Academy- Stacey Cherry

Macon Middle School- Nishelle Henson

East Franklin Elementary School- Crystal Parker

Highlands School- Melanie Miller

Mountain View Intermediate School- Denise Shields

Cartoogechaye Elementary School- Debbie Brendel

Iotla Valley Elementary School- Christy Cabe

Nantahala School- Diane Raxter

South Macon Elementary School- Tammy Trubicza

Franklin High School- Jenny Collins

Macon Early College- Thomas Shepherd

Support Person of the Year

Union Academy- Ashley Roper

Macon Middle School- Theresa Welch

East Franklin Elementary School- Betsy Colagerakis

Highlands School- Lynn Vinson

Mountain View Intermediate School- Becky Wright

Cartoogechaye Elementary School- Tommy Mason

Iotla Valley Elementary School- Sandra Bennett

Nantahala School- Kim Bateman

South Macon Elementary School- Ronnie Vanhook

Franklin High School- James Taylor

Macon Early College- Nancy Ritter”