Macon County Schools Names Principal, Teacher, Support Person of the Year
From Macon County Schools: “Macon County Schools is pleased to announce the following individuals that will be representing our district for the 2017-2018 school year:
Principal of the Year- Mr. Barry Woody, Principal, Franklin High School
Teacher of the Year- Ms. Jenny Collins, Agriculture Teacher, Franklin High School
Support Person of the Year- Ms. Theresa Welch, Receptionist, Macon Middle School
Congratulations to each of you! We appreciate all that you do!
We would also like to congratulate each Teacher of the Year as well as each Support Person of the Year that is listed below. We appreciate each and every one of you!
Teacher of the Year
Union Academy- Stacey Cherry
Macon Middle School- Nishelle Henson
East Franklin Elementary School- Crystal Parker
Highlands School- Melanie Miller
Mountain View Intermediate School- Denise Shields
Cartoogechaye Elementary School- Debbie Brendel
Iotla Valley Elementary School- Christy Cabe
Nantahala School- Diane Raxter
South Macon Elementary School- Tammy Trubicza
Franklin High School- Jenny Collins
Macon Early College- Thomas Shepherd
Support Person of the Year
Union Academy- Ashley Roper
Macon Middle School- Theresa Welch
East Franklin Elementary School- Betsy Colagerakis
Highlands School- Lynn Vinson
Mountain View Intermediate School- Becky Wright
Cartoogechaye Elementary School- Tommy Mason
Iotla Valley Elementary School- Sandra Bennett
Nantahala School- Kim Bateman
South Macon Elementary School- Ronnie Vanhook
Franklin High School- James Taylor
Macon Early College- Nancy Ritter”