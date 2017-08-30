Catamounts Prep for Hawaii Trip, Give Options to Follow Game

Catamount fans looking to follow Western Carolina football’s 2017 season-opening football game from Hawai’i will have a couple of options.

Spectrum Sports is producing a live television broadcast of the game that may be available via pay-per-view options to Charter Spectrum subscribers (check local listings). That telecast, it was announced this week, will also be streamed on the Mountain West Conference mobile app, and will only be available on mobile platforms (phones and tablets), not on desktops or laptops. Fans can find the Mountain West app through the App store or on Google Play for Android apps.

Both the Mountain West app and the stream are free. For any WCU fans making the trip to the Islands, the stream will not be available in Hawai’i on the app, but will be available on pay-per-view telecast on cable.

Online streaming audio through the Hawai’i radio broadcast will also be available through ESPN 1420 (http://player.listenlive.co/27971) with live stats through StatBroadcast available through the Hawai’i athletics website (hawaiiathletics.com).

Fans can also keep track of the Catamounts’ historic trip to the Hawaiian Islands and the 2017 football season opener through social media outlets including Facebook (fb.com/catamountsports), Twitter (@catamounts, @WCU_FB), and Instagram (wcu_catamounts).

The countdown also continues for WCU’s home-opener on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Cullowhee against the Davidson Wildcats. The opener has been dubbed a “Blackout” as the Catamount football team will wear a special adidas black and purple uniform, with fans also encouraged to wear black to the game. Also, the first 5,000 fans through the gates will receive a free “Blackout” t-shirt.