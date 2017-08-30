Night of Hope to Celebrate Recovery, Pray for Those Struggling with Addiction

The 4th annual Night of Hope, an international overdose awareness day event, will be held this Thursday, August 31st beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Macon County Recreation Park large pavilion on Allman Creek Road. The event, sponsored by the Macon Overdose Prevention Coalition, is a chance for the community to come together to celebrate the lives of those in recovery, pray for those who are still struggling, and remember our loved ones we have lost from addiction especially those lost to overdoses.

The Night of Hope started in 2001 in Australia with Franklin hosting its first overdose awareness event four years ago. The event has grown from the 12 who attended the small event held the first year to a much larger crowd last year with over 100 in attendance.

“I think it is really important for the community to come together to celebrate the lives of those who are in recovery, but also to pray for those who are still suffering, the families who are still suffering from chaotic addiction and most importantly remember our loved ones whom we’ve lost from addiction especially those we have lost to overdose,” said Stephanie Almeida, event organizer with Full Circle Recovery Center. “We have had several overdoses since our last event, and we’re hoping that those families will come out for the event and share with us.”

The Night of Hope has become a regional event with people traveling from the surrounding areas, such as Haywood and Jackson County, to join in the event. The evening will include free activities for all ages such as rock painting and painting luminaires in remembrance of those who have overdosed as well as a free shared meal. Overdose reversal kits with Naloxone/Narcan will be available at no charge while supplies last.

According to Almeida holding such awareness events are important to educate the public and to help prevent overdoses.

“Twenty percent of North Carolina high school students have reported using prescription opioids recreationally, that means without a prescription and to get high, and that is a really high number,” said Almeida. “My fear is that if families don’t start learning more about the opioid epidemic and ways to reduce harm that we’re going to be losing a lot more young people, and I really want to work hard as a community to come together to prevent that.”

The Macon Overdose Prevention Coalition meets the third Tuesday of every month from 3:00 pm. to 5:00 p.m. at the Full Circle Recovery Center on 3261 Georgia Road. The community is invited and encouraged to attend the monthly meeting.

“We always welcome the community to participate in prevention and bring their stories and help us because we sure need it,” added Almeida.” This isn’t done by one person or any one way; we really need multiple strategies and multiple settings, and the more folks that can get involved, the more lives we can save.”