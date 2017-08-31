JCSO Makes Several Drug Arrests on Tuesday

Tuesday, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist the North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole at a residence in Forest Hills. Upon arrival, deputies determined a need for a search warrant. The search warrant was executed at the residence without incident. During the search, illegal controlled substances were seized and residents of the home were charged. Recovered during the search was nearly 30 grams of cocaine and 80 grams of marijuana and a handgun.

Three men were arrested following the execution of the warrant, including; 23 year old Westley Allen Broom, 19 year old Elijah Bennett Schilbrack-Cole, and 23 year old Richard Charles Mastromatteo. Broom and Cole are facing felony Trafficking in Cocaine charges and are being held with a secured bond of $150,000.

Also on Tuesday evening, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop in the Whittier Community of Jackson County following a dispatched call of an attempted breaking and entering. Deputies observed a vehicle matching the description given by the caller and attempted an investigatory traffic stop. However, the vehicle attempted to flee at a high rate of speed and deputies pursued. The vehicle eventually stopped near the Whittier exit on US 74W. Deputies seized 110 grams of Methamphetamine during this stop.

Two men and one woman were arrested in connection with the case. 20 year old Jeremy Dewayne Morton Jr. and 55 year old David Charles Fisher are being held with a $200,000 bond. Both Morton and Fisher are being charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and other charges. Also arrested was 21 year old Saryna Michelle Miller. Miller is charged with possession of methamphetamine.