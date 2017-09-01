Town of Franklin Presenting First Free Outdoor Movie

The Town of Franklin will present its first free outdoor movie this Friday night, September1st behind Town Hall located at 95 East Main Street. The featured movie will be the Disney movie “Moana” which will start just after sunset around 8:15 p.m. Seating will not be provided at this outdoor event and the public is encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for the movie viewing.

The Town of Franklin entered into a partnership with Ruby Cinemas to offer outdoor movies at the August meeting of the Town Council. The town will host two movies in September and October as a trial run for offering monthly movies. If there is enough interest in this year’s movies, the town will offer free outdoor movies the first Friday of each month from May through October in 2018.

The event will cost the town $500 and includes the funding for the movie rights and the staff of Ruby Cinemas for the set up and showing of the movie. Concession products will be available to purchase throughout the evening.