WCU Gets Ready for Mountain Heritage Day

Western Carolina University is prepping for the annual Mountain Heritage Day festival coming at the end of September.

Jeff Cantrell, with WCU says that the event showcases many aspects of mountain life from the past and present, “It’s an annual festival that has free parking, free admission, and it celebrates the culture, heritage, and traditions of southern Appalachia. There’s old time mountain music, bluegrass bands, Cherokee stick-ball games, just about anything you can imagine that reflects the way that the mountains used to be, and in some cases still are.”

Not only will there be demonstrations, there will also be plenty of craft and food vendors as well, “This year, we’ll have more than 130 vendors with things that range from regional handiworks, ethnic heritage and festival foods, along with arts and crafts. All kinds of thing that showcase the area.”

Mountain Heritage Day will be taking place on Saturday September 30th in Cullowhee on the campus of WCU.