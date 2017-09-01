Week 3 of Football Kicks Off Friday Night

Week 3 of high school football is here, as the season roll right along.

The Franklin Panthers will be looking to move to 3-0 on the season, as they will be playing host to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee in the Panther Pit. Franklin got a hard-fought win over defending 1A State Champions, the Murphy Bulldogs last week.

The Smoky Mountain Mustangs will be looking to rebound after a loss on the road against Swain County last week. Smoky will be playing host to North Buncombe as the Mustangs try to go to 2-1 on the year.

2-0 Cherokee has the week off, after travelling to Mississippi last week to take on Choctaw Central in the “Battle of the Nations” game. The Braves return to action next week as they will play host to Asheville school.

Swain County will be on the road for the first of 3 straight games away from Bryson City. The Maroon Devils will be travelling to Hendersonville to take on the North Henderson Knights, as Swain tries to improve to 2-1.

All of the games kickoff at 7:30, and you can hear all of the action of Franklin vs Rabun Gap-Nacoochee on 104.9 and 1050 WFSC.