Franklin Town Council Meeting Tuesday Evening

The Franklin Town Council will be holding their regularly scheduled meeting for September on Tuesday evening at the Franklin Town Hall. Normally, the Town Council holds their meetings on the first Monday of the month, but with the Labor Day Holiday, the meeting has been set for Tuesday.

The agenda is packed with presentations and updates. The first item on the agenda under new business is a proclamation for Constitution week 2017, which will be given by Franklin Mayor, Bob Scott.

Also on the agenda will be a presentation on the Whitmire Property by Town Manager Summer Woodard. At the August meeting of the Council, having a market analysis on the property to find out what could be the best use of the land was discussed, and that discussion will continue at the September meeting.

The meeting will be getting started at 7 pm in the Franklin Town Hall.