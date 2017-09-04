More Drug Arrests Made by JCSO

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office made several drug arrests after Grand Jury Indictments were handed down following an on-going investigation.

Chad Everette Phillips, 42 was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Opium. His bond is set at $300,000. 41 year old John Patrick Heineman was also arrested and facing charges including conspiracy to traffic Methamphetamine, no bond has been set.

Also arrested was 32 year old Bobby Allen Gibson. Gibson is facing charges including selling and delivering Methamphetamine, and is currently held under an $80,000 bond.