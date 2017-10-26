Macon County Public Health Employee Receives State “All-Star” Award

Diane Keener, Coordinator of Health Information for the Macon County Public Health Center, was recently recognized as a recipient of the 2017 North Carolina Public Health Association All-Star Award. The state award recognizes Keener’s hard work, dedication to service, commitment to the mission of public health, and ongoing advocacy for those served through public health in Macon County. Keener was locally recognized for this special award at the October meeting of the Macon County Public Health Board meeting.

At the local health department, Keener is known as the person who holds the daily operations of the health department together. She is the institutional knowledge of vital records, medical records, HIPAA, billing and collections, electronic health records, customer service, programmatic changes, and all things requiring patient data for Macon County Public Health.

Keener was nominated for the state award because of the outstanding qualities she has displayed during her 22 years at the Macon County Public Health Center. These qualities have included dedication to service, commitment to the mission of public health, and patient advocacy.

“This employee holds herself to a very high standard,” stated Jim Bruckner, Macon County Public Health Director. “At the local level, she often arrives early to work, works on holidays, weekends, and planned vacation time making sure that the community and staff are served in a professional and compassionate manner.”

In the community, Keener serves on the local public transportation board assuring Macon County patients are considered in county decisions impacting the transportation needs of those served by the health department. As a board member for a local consignment store, she also works to ensure students served by the county’s school nurses have access to clothing and school supplies either from the store or through a reimbursement system.

At the state and regional level, she has participated in many committees and initiatives over the years including HIS User Groups, Management Support Supervisors Association, and ICD-10 implementation team. Currently, Keener serves as a member of the NCALHD Billing Committee, HIPAA Committee, and Vital Records electronic death certificate implementation committee.