Macon Schools Reminding Public of Winter Weather Procedure

With colder temperatures coming in the mornings reminding everyone of winter, the Macon County School System has released their process for determining when and if to close or delay school openings.

“The first thing that the school system asks of parents is to make sure that the correct contact information is on file at their child’s school. If there are any questions or changes in contact information, please notify your child’s school. The district will make all communication on closings and delays through that information which is on file at each school.

When winter weather strikes overnight, the process for evaluating the safety of roads, and thus the ability to open schools, begins at 4:00 am. Macon County School officials communicate with a variety of agencies such as NCDOT, Macon County Law Enforcement, Macon County Dispatch, and the National Weather Service. Weather forecasts, and radar projections, are also checked.

Shortly after 4:00 am, Macon County School officials begin checking roads that might present a danger to buses, student driver’s, faculty and staff as well as student families.

The final decision to close school, delay an opening or dismiss early is made by the Superintendent with the assistance of the Weather Service, road condition reports, dispatch reports, and NCDOT reports.

Since bus drivers must be on the road very early in the mornings. Therefore, once the decision has been made to alter the regular school schedule bus drivers are notified first. Next, a phone message is created and sent out to each student’s household in the school system. Faculty and staff also receive this phone call. The notice is then sent to radio stations, TV stations, and posted on the school system website, Facebook page, and school web pages.

Nantahala and Highlands make their own determination on their schools’ schedule based on road conditions in those specific parts of the county. All decisions affecting all schools in the county are made or advised by the Superintendent.

On very rare occasions, schools may be delayed or closed due to extremely bitter cold even though roads are clear.

Holding classes on Saturdays is an option to make up for a closed school day but only when there has been a day missed during the current week. Converting teacher workdays into student instruction days are the least invasive days to use for make-up snow days.

Fortunately last school year, Franklin area schools were only closed for two school days for inclement weather.”