Week 11 Sees Huge Clashes, as Teams Start to Look to Playoffs

Week 11 of high school football action kicks off around the area this evening.

The Franklin Panthers are 9-0 on the season, and are coming off of a 42-0 victory over the East Henderson Eagles last week for Senior Night at the Panther Pit. This week, Franklin hits the road for a battle with the 5-4 Pisgah Black Bears in Canton. With a win, Franklin will earn at least a share of the conference title. Kickoff between the Panthers and Black Bears is at 7:30, and you can hear all of the action on 104.9 and 1050 WFSC.

The Smoky Mountain Mustangs are 4-5 overall, and are coming off of a big 28-21 win over the Brevard Blue Devils in Transylvania County last week. This week, the Mustangs will be on the road, taking on the 3-6 East Henderson Eagles.

The Cherokee Braves are also undefeated, as they come into week 11 at 9-0. The Mustangs were able to get a huge 18-9 win over the visiting Robbinsville Black Knights last week. This week, Cherokee is on the road, taking on the 2-7 Hayesville Yellow Jackets, before closing out the regular season next week, with a major clash with defending 1A State Champion Murphy Bulldogs on November 3rd.

The Swain County Maroon Devils are 5-4 on the year and coming off of a bit of an upset win, as they knocked off Murphy last week, 29-27 in Bryson City. This week, the Maroon Devils will travel to Robbinsville, to take on the 6-3 Black Knights.