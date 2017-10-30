Week 11 in the Books, One Regular Season Game Left for Area Teams

Week 11 of the high school football season is now in the books, and only one week remains.

The Franklin Panthers and Cherokee Braves are both at 10-0, and leading their conferences.

For Franklin, the win over Pisgah came in Canton on Friday evening, where the Panthers knocked off the Black Bears by the final score of 17-13. With the win, Franklin has clinched the Mountain Six Conference championship and will look to close out the regular season undefeated, as they travel to Sylva to take on the Smoky Mountain Mustangs Friday night.

Smoky Mountain is now 5-5 on the year, after winning in East Flat Rock, over the East Henderson Eagles, 41-27. Smoky is also at .500 in the conference, sitting at 2-2, before Friday night’s game against the Panthers.

The Cherokee Braves are still undefeated, pushing their record to 10-0 on the year, beating the Hayesville Yellow Jackets in Hayesville on Friday night, 48-14. Up next will be a huge game to close out the season, as the Braves will play host to defending 1A State Champions, and 8-2 overall Murphy Bulldogs.

The Swain County Maroon Devils got their 6th win of the season, beating the Robbinsville Black Knights in Robbinsville, 24-21 in a thrilling game. The win puts Swain County at 6-4 overall and they finish the conference slate at 5-1. Up next will be a non-conference game to close out the regular season for the Maroon Devils, as they will be hosting the Carolina Gladiators on Friday night in Bryson City.