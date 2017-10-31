Board of Health Changes Hours of Operation for Animal Services

At the recent meeting of the Macon County Board of Health, board members voted unanimously to make changes to the operating hours of Macon County Animal Services. With the board’s approval, the facility will now be closed on Saturdays to the general public.

Animal control officers clean the facility on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12 noon requiring 3.5 hours of uninterrupted cleaning by the one animal control officer on duty. However, when someone visits the shelter on Saturdays during the two hours when they are open to the public, it has resulted in extended cleaning time and overtime when officers are interrupted during the cleaning time.

“We think the change will allow animal control officers to take better care of the animals and hopefully take care of necessary duties in allocated time,” said Animal Control Section Administrator Jimmy Villard. “When you have one officer, and they are trying to take care of the animals, serve the public and respond to calls too, it’s a bit much and can be overwhelming.”

In addition to reducing overtime hours for the officers, the decision to close the shelter on Saturdays was also based on the low rates of adoptions and return to owners as well as lack of transactions on Saturdays. According to data presented by Villard, over 41 Saturdays during 2017, only 20 animals were adopted, five were returned to owners and there were no basic transactions at the shelter.

Although the facility will now be closed on Saturdays, owners can still make prior arrangements to reclaim animals on Saturdays with the animal control officer on duty. In addition, Macon County Animal Services will remain available 24/7 for animal related emergencies.

The shelter will continue to provide additional access to the public with their recent schedule change of remaining open during the lunch hour. The shelter will remain open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Although the shelter is open for business at 9:00 a.m., animal control officers are at work at 8:00 a.m. every day taking care of and feeding the animals and cleaning the shelter first thing in the morning. Animal control officers also come in on Sundays to take care of the animals but are not open to the public.

An animal control officer is on-call after hours to handle emergency animal related issues and animal bite cases year-round. Animal control officers will respond to reported animal related complaints involving animals within the county as soon as practically possible. Animal control officers can be reached after hours and on weekends for animal related emergencies and bite cases by contacting Emergency Management at (828) 349-2061 or calling 911.