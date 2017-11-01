Last Week of One-Stop Voting for Macon County Municipal Elections

The last week of One-Stop early voting is taking place in Macon County for the Franklin and Highlands Municipal Elections.

One-Stop voting will be taking place at the Macon County Courthouse for the Franklin Elections through Saturday afternoon at 1 pm. The One-Stop voting for the Highlands Elections is taking place in the Civic Center.

Election Day is November 7th, and voting for the Franklin elections will be taking place at the Franklin Town Hall, where the polls will be open from 6:30 am to 7:30 pm. Voting in the Highlands Elections will be taking place at the Civic Center on Election Day.

In the Franklin elections, Mayor Bob Scott is running unopposed, and there are three seats on the Franklin Town Council that are up for grabs. Six people are running, including; David B. Culpepper, Jimbo Ledford, Billy Mashburn, Barbara McRae, Angela Moore, and Greg Raby. The top three vote getters will be elected to the Town Council.

In Highlands, Mayor Patrick L. Taylor is running unopposed, and there are two seats on Board of Commissioners that are up for grabs, with Donnie Calloway and Amy Patterson running for those seats.