Macon Program for Progress Now Accepting Applications for Holiday Angels

Macon Program for Progress Holiday Angels is now taking applications for eligible families to join the program for this Christmas season.

The program is set up to give some assistance to those that are less fortunate to enjoy Christmas, by giving them a helping hand.

Priority for the program goes to low-income eligible adults 65 and older, special needs adults, or parents with full custody of children from birth to age 12. Eligibility is based on Federal Poverty guidelines and applicants have to provide valid proof of all household income.

The program is also looking for sponsors for the program. Holiday Angels will match sponsors with a needy family or individual. Sponsors can be individuals, groups, churches, clubs or businesses.

All applications, whether wanting to have some help, or to become a sponsor have to be turned in by November 30th at the MPP main office behind Lowe’s of Franklin.