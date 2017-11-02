Billy Mashburn, Town Board Member for Over 25 Years, Passes Away

Franklin Town Council Member, Billy Mashburn passed away on Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

Mashburn had been on the Franklin Town Council (previously Board of Aldermen) for many years, and was up for reelection this year.

Franklin Mayor Bob Scott says that Mashburn was a major asset to the town and a great public servant, “He’ll certainly be missed. Billy had served continuously on the Town Board since July of 1992. He was a real expert on the Town’s infrastructure, water, sewer, and served on many committees over the years. He was an all-around good person and very, very knowledgeable about the workings of the Town.”

No memorial announcements have been made to the public at this time, but Mayor Scott says that his loss will definitely be felt by the Town, “The Town staff and the board will really be missing Billy.”