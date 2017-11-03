Final Week of Regular Season Kicks off Friday Night

The final week of the regular season of high school football kicks off Friday evening, and two area teams are vying for undefeated regular seasons.

The Franklin Panthers are 10-0 and 4-0 in the Mountain Six Conference, and with a win tonight over Smoky Mountain, would clinch the Mountain Six Conference Championship outright.

For Smoky Mountain, the Mustangs are sitting at 5-5 overall and 2-2 inside the conference; and will try to improve playoff positioning, win on Senior Night, and send out their senior class with the first Mustang win over the Panthers in a decade. The Panthers and Mustangs will kick it off at 7:30 from Sylva on 104.9 and 1050 WFSC.

The Cherokee Braves are also at 10-0 overall on the year. They will be playing host to the defending 1A State Champions, the Murphy Bulldogs in a critical conference battle. Cherokee sits at 5-0 in the Smoky Mountain Conference, while Murphy is 4-1 in conference action. If Cherokee wins Friday night at Ray Kinsland Stadium on the Reservation, the Braves will win the conference title outright. A loss to Murphy would create a 3 team tie between Murphy, Cherokee, and Swain County at the top of the conference. Kickoff between Cherokee and Murphy is at 7:30 and can be heard on 104.1 WNCC.

For Swain County, the conference slate is all wrapped up, as Swain sits at 6-4 overall, but finished 5-1 in the Smoky Mountain Conference. This evening, Swain will be playing host to the Carolina Gladiators, a home school team from Asheville to close out the regular season campaign.