Franklin Town Council Releases Agenda for Monday Meeting

The Franklin Town Council will be holding their regular meeting for the month of November on Monday evening at Town Hall.

There are several items on the agenda, including two public hearings to kick off the meeting. The first public hearing will be taking scheduled for 7:05, and will be about an events venue ordinance, and the second will take place immediately after the first and will concern an apartment/two family dwelling ordinance.

Under the new business section of the agenda, a lot of items will be discussed, including a presentation on the Whitmire Property event venue, as well as the NCDOT sidewalk project for US 23/441 South.

The Town Engineer Nathanael Moore and Land Use Administrator Justin Setser will be holding a discussion on parking on Main Street.

The meeting will be taking place starting at 7 Monday evening.