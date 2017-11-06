Over 180 Participate in One-Stop Voting in Municipal Elections

One-Stop voting is now finished in Macon County for the Franklin and Highlands Municipal elections.

Director of the Macon County Board of Elections, Melanie Thibault says that in total, over 180 people took advantage of One-Stop voting, “We had a total of 183. Franklin saw 147 (people vote) and Highlands saw 36.”

One of the major questions that people had was about the seat on the Franklin Town Council of Billy Mashburn, who was up for re-election and passed away last week. Thibault says that there are rules in place to figure the situation out and it involves the Franklin Town Council, “What happens is, since this is Municipal Election, if Billy wins the seat; then that seat will then be declared vacant and the Town Board can appoint someone to fill that seat.”

Voting on Tuesday will be held in Franklin at the Town Hall, and in Highlands at the Civic Center. The polls will open at 6:30 am and close at 7:30 pm.