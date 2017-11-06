Regular Season Finished, Playoffs Start Friday

The regular season is now over for North Carolina high school football.

The Franklin Panthers finished the regular season undefeated, 11-0 and 5-0 in the conference. Franklin won the Battle of Cowee 45-21 against Smoky Mountain in Sylva.

With the loss, Smoky finished the regular season at 5-6 and 2-3 in the conference. Franklin and Smoky will meet again in the first round of the playoffs on Friday night, this time in the Panther Pit. Franklin is the 3 seed, while Smoky is the 14 seed.

The Cherokee Braves could not complete the perfect season, as they fell to Murphy, 35-12 at Ray Kinsland to finish the campaign. The loss means that the Braves, Murphy, and Swain County all finished with a 5-1 record in the conference. The Braves were named as the 2 seed in the 1A playoff brackets, and earned a first round bye. Cherokee will play host to the winner of 7 seed Union Academy and 10 seed Alleghany in the second round.

The Swain County Maroon Devils took care of business against the Carolina Gladiators, winning 41-14 to wrap up the regular season. Swain finished with a 7-4 overall record, and went 5-1 in the Smoky Mountain Conference. With their record, Swain earned a 5 seed and will be hosting 12 seed and 4-7 Cherryville Friday evening in the first round of the playoffs.